Barclays Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $420.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $428.44 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

