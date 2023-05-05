Barclays Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $80.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.