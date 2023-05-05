Barclays Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $73.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,544.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

