Barclays Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $194.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.18. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

