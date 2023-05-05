Barclays Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $189.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.