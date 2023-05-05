Barclays Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FIGS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 370,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

About FIGS

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

