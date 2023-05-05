Barclays Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $20.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOV opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NOV by 155.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

