Barclays Lowers RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Price Target to $2.00

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

