Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,036,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,483,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $229,482,000 after buying an additional 1,743,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

