Barrington Research Boosts Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $66.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.