Barrington Research Boosts Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $66.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Cimpress Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
