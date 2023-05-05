Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.32

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2618709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

