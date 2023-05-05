BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.74

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.74 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 152.60 ($1.91). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.89), with a volume of 923,998 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.35 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 3.74 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,705.88%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

