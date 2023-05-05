BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BCE has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.8%.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

BCE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,996. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

