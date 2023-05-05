BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BCE has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.8%.
BCE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,996. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
