BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.
BCE Stock Up 1.1 %
BCE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,144,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,705. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
