BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

BCE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,144,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,705. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.