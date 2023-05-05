Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 14,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,335. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

