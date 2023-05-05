Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BELFA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

