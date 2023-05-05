Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Belden Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 389,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $30,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

