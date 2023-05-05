Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Belden by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.