Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 389,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

