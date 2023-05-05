Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$690.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.83 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.92. 389,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

