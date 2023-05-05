Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$690.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.83 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 389,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,822,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

