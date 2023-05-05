Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$564,000.00 ($373,509.93).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 20th, Alastair Provan acquired 17,401 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,401.00 ($11,523.84).
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Alastair Provan bought 29,250 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$28,665.00 ($18,983.44).
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Alastair Provan purchased 500 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$490.00 ($324.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
