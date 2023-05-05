Belmont Capital LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,587,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,942 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,170,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

