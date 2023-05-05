Belmont Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.09 on Friday, reaching $522.33. 478,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

