Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Berry Stock Up 1.0 %

Berry stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Berry

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

