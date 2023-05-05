BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Robert W. Baird

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 252,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.