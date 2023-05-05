B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,557. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 505.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. State Street Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

