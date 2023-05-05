BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Zacks reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,266,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.62. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 260,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 528,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

