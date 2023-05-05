Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 16.7 %

NYSE BIO traded down $77.37 on Friday, reaching $385.24. The company had a trading volume of 838,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.00 and its 200-day moving average is $441.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $91,443,000. Amundi boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

