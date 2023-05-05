Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $462.61

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $462.61, but opened at $400.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $385.66, with a volume of 85,141 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

