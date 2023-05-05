Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.45.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

