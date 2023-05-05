Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $83.13. 899,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,260. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 779,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

