Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 2.4%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 36,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Read More

