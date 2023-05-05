Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 2.4%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 36,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.