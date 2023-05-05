Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $312.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $316.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.