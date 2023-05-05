BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $29,025.94 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $360.47 million and $439,220.75 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,025.94 or 1.00047408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,195.66511598 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $438,758.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.