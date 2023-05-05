Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.
Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
