BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,395 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,862,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,475,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

