BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Increases Dividend to GBX 25.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,340 ($16.74). 44,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,806. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,162 ($14.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,526 ($19.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,318.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,343.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 20.22. The company has a market cap of £651.37 million, a P/E ratio of -189.67 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

