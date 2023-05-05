BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Increases Dividend to GBX 25.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,340 ($16.74). 44,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,806. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,162 ($14.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,526 ($19.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,318.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,343.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 20.22. The company has a market cap of £651.37 million, a P/E ratio of -189.67 and a beta of 1.09.
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
