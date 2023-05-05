BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

