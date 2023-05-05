BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $585.40

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.40 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.47). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 593 ($7.41), with a volume of 116,639 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £601.96 million, a PE ratio of -201.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 597.67.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -371.62%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Glen Suarez bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £30,336 ($37,901.05). 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

