BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $585.40

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.40 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.47). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 593 ($7.41), with a volume of 116,639 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £601.96 million, a PE ratio of -201.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 597.67.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -371.62%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.