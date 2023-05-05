Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.03.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $22,408,548. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

