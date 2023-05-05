Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 406,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,130,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

