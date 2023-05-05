Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

BPMC traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $56.74. 533,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127,048 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,192,000 after buying an additional 233,624 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Barclays cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

