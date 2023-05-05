BMO Capital Markets Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

