BMO Capital Markets Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 1,310,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

