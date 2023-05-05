Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Plans $1.84 Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.8424 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.
