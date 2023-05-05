Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Plans $1.84 Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.8424 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

