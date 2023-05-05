Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share.

Booking Trading Down 1.9 %

BKNG stock traded down $49.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,553.96. 505,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,582.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,275.12. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,736.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Booking by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

