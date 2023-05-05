Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 17,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.29. 1,880,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,397. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

