Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,675,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,807. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

