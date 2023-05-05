Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 15,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Shares of PG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.66. 1,721,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,209. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market cap of $366.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.